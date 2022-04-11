TUESDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Johnston, away, 6:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. East Providence, away, 3:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Prout, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Prout, away, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Lincoln School, home, 5:00

Boys track: vs. North Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:30

Girls track: vs. North Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:30

Boys tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Tolman/Shea, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:30

Baseball: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:45

Girls lacrosse: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15

Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Parish Hill, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, away, 4:30

Golf: vs. Putnam, away, 3:00

WEDNESDAY

Chariho High

Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston West, home, 5:30

Westerly High

Boys tennis: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 5:00

Stonington High

Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45

Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:45

Golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00

