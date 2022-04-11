TUESDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Johnston, away, 6:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. East Providence, away, 3:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Prout, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Prout, away, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Lincoln School, home, 5:00
Boys track: vs. North Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:30
Girls track: vs. North Kingstown, at Exeter-West Greenwich, 4:30
Boys tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Tolman/Shea, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Ledyard, away, 3:30
Baseball: vs. Ledyard, home, 3:45
Girls lacrosse: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15
Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Parish Hill, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, away, 4:30
Golf: vs. Putnam, away, 3:00
WEDNESDAY
Chariho High
Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston West, home, 5:30
Westerly High
Boys tennis: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 5:00
Stonington High
Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:45
Golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.