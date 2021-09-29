THURSDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Lincoln, home, 6:15

Westerly High

Girls tennis: vs. Prout, away, 3:30

Stonington High

Field hockey: vs. NFA, home, 6:30

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. St. Bernard, home, 4:00

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. Mount St. Charles, away, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:15

Westerly High

Football: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 7:00

Girls soccer: vs. Shea, home, 6:00

Boys soccer: vs. North Smithfield, away, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Central, away, 6:00

Stonington High

Football: vs. Montville, home, 6:30

Girls soccer: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00

Boys soccer: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 3:30

Girls volleyball: vs. Montville, away, 6:30

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.