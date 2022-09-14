THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls volleyball: vs. St. Raphael, home, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Shea, home, 6:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Johnston, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Ledyard, home, 7:00
Field hockey: vs. Waterford, away, 3:45
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Tolman, away, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Hope, home, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, away, 4:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. Portsmouth, away, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Burrillville, away, 5:30
Stonington High
Football: vs. Waterford, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Tourtellotte, away, 4:00
Girls cross country: Wheeler Invitational, home, 3:45
Boys cross country: Wheeler Invitational, home, 3:45
Girls volleyball: vs. Plainfield, home, 5:15
