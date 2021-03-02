High school schedule: Thursday, Friday Mar 2, 2021 Mar 2, 2021 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYStonington HighBoys basketball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 7:00 FRIDAYStonington HighGirls basketball: vs. St. Bernard, home, 7:00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Pcta Sport School Transports State Track Division Girl Boy Stonington Swimming Gymnastics High School St. Bernard Schedule Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTO: Seal and gull leaving the dock Roads, infrastructure, school repairs on Westerly ballot for May 4 Residents call for more cuts, info on school consolidation at Chariho budget hearing Stonington schools to begin phased return on March 15 Rhode Island panel approves use of J&J vaccine in state It's back to school in Connecticut for Jill Biden and new education chief Inmates refuse inoculations; new vaccine arrives in state Eastern Conn. lawmakers upset tribe left out of gaming deal View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.