THURSDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Wheeler/Rocky Hill, home, 4:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Cranston West, away, 6:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Tiverton, away, 5:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Coventry, home, 5:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Mount St. Charles/North Smithfield, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:00

Baseball: vs. New London, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, home, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Old Lyme, home, 4:00

Golf: vs. Killingly, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Norwich Tech, home, 2:30

Baseball: vs. Norwich Tech, away, 3:45

Girls lacrosse: vs. Killingly, away, 5:00

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, home, 5:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Portsmouth, away, 5:15

Baseball: vs. Johnston, away, 6:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, away, 6:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Woonsocket, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45

