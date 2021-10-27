THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Wheeler School, home, 5:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Ponaganset, home, 6:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, away, 6:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Scituate, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. Waterford, away, 3:45
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Montville, home, 5:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. North Providence, away, 7:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. West Warwick, home, 7:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Central, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Football: vs. Waterford, away, 6:30
Girls soccer: vs. East Lyme, home, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Ledyard, away, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Norwich Free Academy, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Windham, home, 4:00
