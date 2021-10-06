THURSDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. North Providence, away, 4:30

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 6:00

Boys soccer: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 4:30

Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, away, 3:30

Girls volleyball: vs. Juanita Sanchez, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00

Field hockey: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 6:30

Wheeler High

Girls volleyball: vs. Griswold, away, 5:30

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. Johnston, away, 7:00

Boys soccer: vs. Pilgrim, away, 3:45

Girls tennis: vs. Prout, away, 3:30

Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:30

Westerly High

Football: vs. Tolman, home, 7:00

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00

