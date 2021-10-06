THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. North Providence, away, 4:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 4:30
Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, away, 3:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Juanita Sanchez, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00
Field hockey: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. Griswold, away, 5:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Johnston, away, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Pilgrim, away, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. Prout, away, 3:30
Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:30
Westerly High
Football: vs. Tolman, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00
