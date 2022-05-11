THURSDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. St. Ray’s, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. West Warwick, away, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, home, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Bishop Hendricken, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Rogers, home, 5:00
Baseball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 6:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout, Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 4:30
Boys volleyball: vs. East Providence, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Old Lyme, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard-Wheeler, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 3:15
Golf: vs. Fitch, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Putnam, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Putnam, at Dodd Stadium, Norwich, 6:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout/EWG, away, 4:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Coventry, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. East Lyme, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, away, 3:45
Golf: vs. Wheeler, home, 3:15
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Stonington, away, 3:15
