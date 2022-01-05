THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys basketball: vs. Hope, home, 6:00
Wrestling: vs. Hope, away, 6:30
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. Portsmouth, home, 7:00
Girls swimming: vs. Cranston East, away, ppd
Boys swimming: vs. Cranston East, away, ppd
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 5:00
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. Juanita Sanchez, home, 6:30
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. North Providence/Johnston co-op, home, 6:00
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. Montville, away, 5:00
Boys basketball: vs. Griswold, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Boys basketball: vs. Lyman Memorial, 7:30
