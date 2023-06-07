THURSDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. East Providence, Division II tournament, home, 4:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. East Greenwich, Division II tournament, away, 4:30
FRIDAY
No events scheduled.
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 8:20 pm
Log In
