THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls volleyball: vs. Lincoln, home, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Classical, home, 4:15
Girls tennis: vs. North Providence, away, 3:30
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Classical, away, 5:30
Girls volleyball: vs. East Providence, home, 6:30
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. Killingly, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Ellis Tech, home, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Putnam, away, 5:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Toll Gate, away, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. Cranston East, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. Shea, away, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. Hope, home, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. North Smithfield, away, 5:15
Stonington High
Football: vs. Montville, away, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. Killingly, away, 3:45
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. St. Bernard, away, 3:45
Girls cross country: vs. Fishers Island, N.Y., away, 3:30
Boys cross country: vs. Fishers Island, N.Y., away, 3:30
