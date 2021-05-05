THURSDAY

Chariho High

Golf: vs. Prout, Westerly, at Point Judith, 3:15

Westerly High

Golf: vs. Prout, Chariho, at Point Judith, 3:15

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Waterford, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:15

Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45

Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45

Golf: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:15

Wheeler High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 4:00

Golf: vs. Fitch, home, 3:15

FRIDAY

Westerly High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill Country Day, home, 5:00

Baseball: vs. Juanita Sanchez, home, 4:00

Stonington High

Softball: vs. New London, away, 4:00, 5:30

Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:45

Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45

Golf: vs. Killingly, home, 3:00

