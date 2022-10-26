THURSDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Classical, away, 6:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Middletown, home, 6:30
Field hockey: vs. Smithfield, Division II quarterfinals, home, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. North Providence, Division II quarterfinals, at Broad Rock Middle, South Kingstown, 5:30
Westerly High
Girls volleyball: vs. Barrington, away, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, Division II quarterfinals, home, 5:00
Stonington High
Football: vs. Weaver, away, 6:00
Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, home, 6:00
Boys soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
Field hockey: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. New London, away, 4:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. East Greenwich, away, 4:30
Boys soccer: vs. Burrillville, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. South Kingstown, home, 7:00
