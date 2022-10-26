THURSDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. Classical, away, 6:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Middletown, home, 6:30

Field hockey: vs. Smithfield, Division II quarterfinals, home, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. North Providence, Division II quarterfinals, at Broad Rock Middle, South Kingstown, 5:30

Westerly High

Girls volleyball: vs. Barrington, away, 6:30

Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, Division II quarterfinals, home, 5:00

Stonington High

Football: vs. Weaver, away, 6:00

Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, home, 6:00

Boys soccer: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00

Field hockey: vs. Woodstock Academy, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. New London, away, 4:30

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. East Greenwich, away, 4:30

Boys soccer: vs. Burrillville, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Football: vs. South Kingstown, home, 7:00

