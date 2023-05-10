THURSDAY

Chariho High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Middletown, away, 6:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, away, 7:00

Boys volleyball: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Woonsocket, home, 5:15

Golf: vs. Prout, at Point Judith Country Club, 3:15

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Portsmouth, away, 5:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, away, 5:00

Boys tennis: vs. Middletown, home, 5:00

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. NFA, home, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. St. Bernard-Wheeler, home, 3:45

Golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Golf: vs. Plainfield, home, 3:15

FRIDAY

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Burrillville, home, 5:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. Daniel Hand, home, 4:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, home, 3:30

