THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Middletown, away, 6:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, away, 7:00
Boys volleyball: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Woonsocket, home, 5:15
Golf: vs. Prout, at Point Judith Country Club, 3:15
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Portsmouth, away, 5:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bay View, away, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Middletown, home, 5:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. NFA, home, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. St. Bernard-Wheeler, home, 3:45
Golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Golf: vs. Plainfield, home, 3:15
FRIDAY
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Burrillville, home, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. Daniel Hand, home, 4:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, home, 3:30
