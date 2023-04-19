THURSDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Cumberland, away, 5:30

Baseball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Coventry, away, 6:00

Girls track: at Injury Fund relays, Mt. Pleasant, 4:00

Boys track: at Injury Fund relays, Mt. Pleasant, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. Burrillville, home, 4:30

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Prout, home, 4:30

Girls track: at Injury Fund relays, Mt. Pleasant, 4:00

Boys track: at Injury Fund relays, Mt. Pleasant, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. Portsmouth, away, 5:15

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Waterford, away, 7:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Waterford, home, 7:15

Boys Golf: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:15

Wheeler High

Girls lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard, home, 4:00

Golf: vs. Griswold, at Stonington Country Club, 3:15

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Girls lacrosse: vs. North Kingstown, home, 5:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Coventry, home, 6:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Toll Gate, away, 4:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, home, 5:30

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Montville, away, 4:30

Girls tennis: vs. Fitch, home, 3:00

Girls golf: vs. Killingly, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:00

Boys golf: vs. Wheeler, Fitch, at Stonington Country Club, 3:15

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 4:00

Golf: vs. Fitch, Stonington, at Stonington Country Club, 3:15

