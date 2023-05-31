THURSDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Westerly, Division II tournament, home, 4:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Chariho, Division II tournament, away, 4:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Central, Division II quarterfinals, 6:00
Stonington High
Boys golf: ECC tournament at Quinnatisset Country Club, Thompson, 12:30
Wheeler High
Golf: ECC tournament at Quinnatisset Country Club, Thompson, 12:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, D-II quarterfinals, 5:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Johnston, home, D-II tournament, 5:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.