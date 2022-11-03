FRIDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. Rogers, home, Division III quarterfinals, 6:00

Westerly High

Football: vs. Cumberland, home, Division II quarterfinals, 7:00

Stonington High

Football: vs. Griswold/Wheeler, home, 6:30

Girls cross country: at State Open, Wickham Park, Manchester, 2:00

Boys cross country: at State Open, Wickham Park, Manchester, 2:45

Wheeler High

Girls volleyball: vs. Lyman Memorial, ECC Division II finals, at New London, 4:30

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Pilgrim, Division I quarterfinals, away, 10:30

Girls cross country: at state meet, Ponaganset, 1:00

Boys cross country: at state meet, Ponaganset, 1:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Barrington, Division II quarterfinals, home, 4:00

Westerly High

Girls cross country: at state meet, Ponaganset, 1:00

Boys cross country: at state meet, Ponaganset, 1:00

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.