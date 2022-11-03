FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Rogers, home, Division III quarterfinals, 6:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. Cumberland, home, Division II quarterfinals, 7:00
Stonington High
Football: vs. Griswold/Wheeler, home, 6:30
Girls cross country: at State Open, Wickham Park, Manchester, 2:00
Boys cross country: at State Open, Wickham Park, Manchester, 2:45
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. Lyman Memorial, ECC Division II finals, at New London, 4:30
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Pilgrim, Division I quarterfinals, away, 10:30
Girls cross country: at state meet, Ponaganset, 1:00
Boys cross country: at state meet, Ponaganset, 1:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Barrington, Division II quarterfinals, home, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls cross country: at state meet, Ponaganset, 1:00
Boys cross country: at state meet, Ponaganset, 1:00
