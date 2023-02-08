THURSDAY

Chariho High

Wrestling: vs. Classical, at Toll Gate, 5:00

Gymnastics: vs. Westerly, at South County Movement Center, 7:30

Westerly High

Girls basketball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 6:30

Gymnastics: vs. Chariho, at South County Movement Center, 7:30

Stonington High

Girls basketball: vs. Plainfield, home, 7:00

Girls indoor track: at Class S state meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, 4:30

Boys indoor track: at Class S state meet, Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, 4:30

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Boys basketball: vs. Cranston West, away, 7:00

Westerly High

Boys basketball: vs. Classical, away, 6:00

Stonington High

Boys basketball: vs. Griswold, away, 7:00

Gymnastics: Norwich Free Academy, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Boys basketball: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 7:00

