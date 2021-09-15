THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, home, 4:45
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Lincoln, away, 6:00
Stonington High
Field hockey: vs. Fitch, home, 6:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, home, 7:00
Boys soccer: vs. Hope, away, 4:30
Girls tennis: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 4:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. St. Raphael Academey, home, 7:00
Girls tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:00
Stonington High
Football: vs. Griswold/Wheeler, away, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Lyman Memorial, away, 6:30
Boys soccer: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Plainfield, home, 5:15
