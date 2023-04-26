THURSDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, away, 4:15
Boys volleyball: vs. Mount St. Charles-North Smithfield, away, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Shea-Tolman, home, 5:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 5:15
Boys tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Griswold, home, 3:45
Boys lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, home, 5:00
Girls tennis: vs. Killingly, home, 3:00
Boys Golf: vs. Woodstock Academy, at Quinnatisset Country Club, 3:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. NFA, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, away, 4:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Scituate, home, 5:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Waterford, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 6:30
Girls golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. East Lyme, Valley Regional, home, 3:15
