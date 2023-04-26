THURSDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, away, 4:15

Boys volleyball: vs. Mount St. Charles-North Smithfield, away, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Shea-Tolman, home, 5:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 4:00

Baseball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 5:15

Boys tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, 5:00

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. Griswold, home, 3:45

Boys lacrosse: vs. East Lyme, home, 5:00

Girls tennis: vs. Killingly, home, 3:00

Boys Golf: vs. Woodstock Academy, at Quinnatisset Country Club, 3:00

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. NFA, home, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. New London, away, 4:30

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Scituate, home, 5:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Waterford, away, 4:30

Boys lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Pilgrim, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 6:30

Girls golf: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Windham, home, 4:00

Golf: vs. East Lyme, Valley Regional, home, 3:15

