THURSDAY
Chariho High
Girls cross country: at Bronco Invitational, Burrillville Middle, 4:00
Boys cross country: at Bronco Invitational, Burrillville Middle, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Classical, away, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Toll Gate, home, 5:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, away, 4:00
Girls cross country: at Bronco Invitational, Burrillville Middle, 4:00
Boys cross country: at Bronco Invitational, Burrillville Middle, 4:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Tolman, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Plainfield, home, 4:00
Girls cross country: at ECC championships, Norwich Golf Course, 1:30
Boys cross country: at ECC championships, Norwich Golf Course, 1:30
Field hockey: vs. Killingly, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls cross country: at ECC championships, Norwich Golf Course, 1:30
Boys cross country: at ECC championships, Norwich Golf Course, 1:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Middletown, home, 7:00
Girls soccer: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:30
Westerly High
Football: vs. Barrington, home, 7:00
Girls tennis: vs. Cranston East, away, 3:30
Stonington High
Football: vs. Ledyard, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. St. Bernard, away, 3:45
Girls volleyball: vs. Norwich Tech, away, 6:30
