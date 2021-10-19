THURSDAY

Chariho High

Girls cross country: at Bronco Invitational, Burrillville Middle, 4:00

Boys cross country: at Bronco Invitational, Burrillville Middle, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Classical, away, 6:00

Field hockey: vs. Toll Gate, home, 5:00

Westerly High

Girls soccer: vs. Narragansett, away, 4:00

Girls cross country: at Bronco Invitational, Burrillville Middle, 4:00

Boys cross country: at Bronco Invitational, Burrillville Middle, 4:00

Girls volleyball: vs. Tolman, away, 6:30

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Plainfield, home, 4:00

Girls cross country: at ECC championships, Norwich Golf Course, 1:30

Boys cross country: at ECC championships, Norwich Golf Course, 1:30

Field hockey: vs. Killingly, home, 6:30

Wheeler High

Girls cross country: at ECC championships, Norwich Golf Course, 1:30

Boys cross country: at ECC championships, Norwich Golf Course, 1:30

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. Middletown, home, 7:00

Girls soccer: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:30

Westerly High

Football: vs. Barrington, home, 7:00

Girls tennis: vs. Cranston East, away, 3:30

Stonington High

Football: vs. Ledyard, home, 6:30

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. St. Bernard, away, 3:45

Girls volleyball: vs. Norwich Tech, away, 6:30

