THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys tennis: vs. Coventry, away, 3:30
Boys volleyball: vs. North Kingstown, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 5:00
Baseball: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. La Salle, away, 6:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, away, 5:30
Boys tennis: vs. Cumberland, away, 5:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Norwich Free Academy, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard/Wheeler, home, 5:00
Golf: vs. Fitch, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 3:45
Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Fitch, away, 3:00
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Pilgrim, home, 4:30
Baseball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Toll Gate, home, 5:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, away, 5:00
Westerly High
Boys volleyball: vs. Central, away, 6:00
Stonington High
Boys track: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00
Girls track: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Ellis Tech, away, 3:45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.