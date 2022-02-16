THURSDAY
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. No. 7 Griswold, home, ECC Division II quarterfinals, 4:30
Boys basketball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: vs. No. 1 St. Bernard, away, ECC Division II quarterfinals, 7:15
Boys basketball: vs. Westbrook, away, 7:00
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Boys basketball: vs. Pilgrim, Division II opening round, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. TBD, Division II tournament, home, 5:00
Boys basketball: vs. Cumberland, Division I tournament, home, 7:00
Stonington High
Boys basketball: vs. Sports and Medical Sciences Academy, away, 6:45
Gymnastics: vs. Old Lyme, ABC Gymnastics, East Lyme, 3:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.