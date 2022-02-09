ADDIE HAUPTMANN, Wheeler, Girls Basketball, Senior; Hauptmann scored 30 points and had 36 rebounds in two games for the Lions. Hauptmann is averaging 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Lions this season.

KAYA WEST, Westerly Girls Track, Junior; West won the 600 and finished second in the 1,000 at the Medium Class meet. She also ran a leg on the third-place 4x400 relay team for the Bulldogs.

ANNE DRAGO, Stonington Girls Basketball, Senior; Drago scored 40 points and had 16 rebounds in two games for the Bears. Drago had 17 points in a win against Morgan that clinched a spot in the state tournament for Stonington. She is averaging 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

MARGARET WEEDEN, Chariho Girls Track, Senior; Weeden finished first in the high jump and fifth in the long jump at the Medium Class championships. Weeden cleared 5-2 in the high jump, equaling her career best.

