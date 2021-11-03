THURSDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Smithfield, Division II quarterfinals, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Providence Country Day, Division III quarterfinals, home, 6:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Ledyard, ECC tournament finals, away, 7:00
Field hockey: vs. Fitch, ECC tournament finals, home, 5:30
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. North Smithfield/MSC, Division III quarterfinals, home, 6:00
Westerly High
Football: vs. Barrington, Division II quarterfinals, away, 6:00
Stonington High
Football: vs. Windham, away, 6:00
