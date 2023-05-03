THURSDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Coventry, home, 4:45
Boys lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, away, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op, home, 5:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Stonington, away, 6:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Central, home, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Tiverton, home, 5:30
Golf: vs. Stonington, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:00
Stonington High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Westerly, home, 6:30
Girls tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Daniel Hand, away, 3:45
Boys golf: vs. New London, Westerly, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:15
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
FRIDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Narragansett, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. MIddletown, home, 5:30
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Middletown, home, 5:15
Boys lacrosse: vs. Providence Country Day/St. Raphael co-op, away, 4:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, at Washington Park, 3:45
Golf: vs. Tourtellotte, at Stonington Country Cub, 3:15
