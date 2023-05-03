THURSDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Coventry, home, 4:45

Boys lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, away, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op, home, 5:00

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Stonington, away, 6:30

Boys volleyball: vs. Central, home, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Tiverton, home, 5:30

Golf: vs. Stonington, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:00

Stonington High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Westerly, home, 6:30

Girls tennis: vs. Woodstock Academy, home, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. Daniel Hand, away, 3:45

Boys golf: vs. New London, Westerly, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:15

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:00

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Narragansett, away, 4:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. MIddletown, home, 5:30

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Middletown, home, 5:15

Boys lacrosse: vs. Providence Country Day/St. Raphael co-op, away, 4:00

Wheeler High

Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, at Washington Park, 3:45

Golf: vs. Tourtellotte, at Stonington Country Cub, 3:15

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.