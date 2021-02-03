High school schedule: Thursday, Friday Feb 3, 2021 Feb 3, 2021 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYWesterly HighBoys basketball: vs. Cranston East, home, 7:00FRIDAY Chariho HighGirls basketball: vs. Narragansett, away, 5:00Boys basketball: vs. Rogers, home, 7:00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Pcta Chariho School Injury Fund Girl Boy Track Wrestling South County Games High School Schedule Fitch Swimming League Transports Wheeler Middletown East Providence Gymnastics Kingstown Narragansett Cranston East Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Seniors receive COVID-19 vaccines at regional vaccination clinic in South Kingstown Town's plan to send $2M school-repair bond to voters in March scuttled by General Assembly Stonington remains 'red community' but reported virus cases are in decline Lt. Gov. McKee announces members of Rhode Island COVID-19 advisory group Lamont: 65 and older might begin getting vaccine in 10 days Connecticut drivers can now renew their licenses online Parents whose son died hope new Congress OKs gun safety bill Hal Holbrook, prolific actor who played Twain, dies at 95 View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.