THURSDAY

Chariho High

Boys lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, away, 5:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, home, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. South Kingstown, home, 6:00

Westerly High

Girls lacrosse: vs. East Providence, home, 4:00

Boys volleyball: vs. Toll Gate, home, 6:30

Stonington High

Baseball: vs. St. Bernard, away, 3:45

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Bacon Academy, home, 11:00

FRIDAY

Chariho High

Baseball: vs. Westerly, away, 4:00

Westerly High

Baseball: vs. Chariho, home, 4:00

Boys lacrosse: vs. Ponaganset, home, 11:00

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Wheeler, away, 11:00

Boys tennis: vs. Newington, home, 3:00

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Stonington, home, 11:00

