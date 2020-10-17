SUNDAY
No games scheduled
MONDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Cranston West, away, 6:00
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, home, 7:00
Girls soccer: vs. Middletown, away, 7:00
Wheeler High
Boys cross country: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:30
Girls cross country: vs. St. Bernard, away, 4:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Montville, home, 5:30
TUESDAY
Chariho High
Field hockey: vs. Woonsocket, away, 4:15
Stonington High
Football: Fitch, away, 6:00
Girls soccer: Bacon Academy, away, 4:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.