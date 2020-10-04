SUNDAY

No games scheduled

MONDAY

Chariho High

Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, away, 3:30

Westerly High

Boys cross country: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, West Warwick, at South Kingstown, 5:15

Girls cross country: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, West Warwick, at South Kingstown, 5:15

Stonington High

Field hockey: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 6:45 (postponed)

TUESDAY

Stonington High

Girls soccer: New London, home, 7:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. Griswold, away, 4:00

