SUNDAY

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Putnam, home, noon

MONDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. Moses Brown, away, 4:15

Baseball: vs. South Kingstown, at URI, 4:15

Girls track: vs. Coventry, South Kingstown, home, 4:00

Boys track: vs. Coventry, South Kingstown, home, 4:00

Boys tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, TBD

Westerly High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, away, 4:30

Boys tennis: vs. Coventry, away, 4:45

Stonington High

Girls lacrosse: vs. NFA, ECC Division I tournament, play-in round, home, 6:00

Girls track: at ECC Division I meet, field events 4:30, running 5:00, East Lyme

Boys track: at ECC Division I meet, field events 4:30, running 5:00, East Lyme

Girls tennis: ECC Tournament, at Stonington, 3:00

Boys tennis: ECC Tournament, at Killingly, 3:00

Golf: at Killingly, with Waterford, 3:00

Wheeler High

Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, away, ECC Division II tournament, play-in round, 6:00

Golf: vs. Norwich, Montville, at Norwich GC, 3:00

