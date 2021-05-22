SUNDAY
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Putnam, home, noon
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Moses Brown, away, 4:15
Baseball: vs. South Kingstown, at URI, 4:15
Girls track: vs. Coventry, South Kingstown, home, 4:00
Boys track: vs. Coventry, South Kingstown, home, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, TBD
Westerly High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, away, 4:30
Boys tennis: vs. Coventry, away, 4:45
Stonington High
Girls lacrosse: vs. NFA, ECC Division I tournament, play-in round, home, 6:00
Girls track: at ECC Division I meet, field events 4:30, running 5:00, East Lyme
Boys track: at ECC Division I meet, field events 4:30, running 5:00, East Lyme
Girls tennis: ECC Tournament, at Stonington, 3:00
Boys tennis: ECC Tournament, at Killingly, 3:00
Golf: at Killingly, with Waterford, 3:00
Wheeler High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, away, ECC Division II tournament, play-in round, 6:00
Golf: vs. Norwich, Montville, at Norwich GC, 3:00
