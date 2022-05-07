SUNDAY
No events scheduled.
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Bay View, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Westerly, home, 5:00
Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Westerly, 4:30
Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Westerly, 4:30
Boys tennis: vs. West Warwick, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. North Kingstown, away, TBD
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Prout, away, 5:00
Baseball: vs. Chariho, away, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. South Kingstown, away, 6:00
Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, home, 4:30
Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, home, 4:30
Golf: vs. Coventry, Exeter-West Greenwich, at Coventry Pines Country Club, 3:30
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Plainfield, home, 3:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30
Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, home, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. North Branford, away, 3:45
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Grasso Tech, away, 3:45
