SUNDAY
No events scheduled
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Moses Brown, away, 4:45
Boys lacrosse: vs. Middletown, home, 5:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Bishop Hendricken, away, 6:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Johnston, home, 4:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. East Providence, home, 4:30
Boys tennis: vs. West Warwick, home, 4:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00
Girls golf: vs. Woodstock Academy, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.