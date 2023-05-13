SUNDAY
No events scheduled
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Prout, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Coventry, home, 5:30
Boys volleyball: vs. Bishop Hendricken, home, 6:00
Boys tennis: vs. North Smithfield, away, 5:15
Golf: vs. Westerly, at Narragansett, TBD
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Lincoln, home, 4:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston East, home, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. North Kingstown, away, 4:45
Golf: vs. Chariho, at Narragansett, TBD
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Westbrook/Old Saybrook, away, 4:15
Girls tennis: vs. St. Bernard, home, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. Waterford, away, 3:45
Boys golf: vs. East Lyme, at Killingly, 3:00
Girls golf: NFA, home, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Putnam, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rocky Hill, home, 4:30
Golf: vs. Griswold, away, 3:00
