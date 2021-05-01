SUNDAY
No events scheduled
MONDAY
Westerly High
Golf: vs. Coventry, North Kingstown, at Coventry Pines Country Club, 3:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Fitch, home, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:45
Wheeler High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Bacon Academy, away, 4:30
