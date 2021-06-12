SUNDAY
Chariho High
Girls track: Class meet, at Mt. Pleasant, 1:00
Boys track: Class meet, at Mt. Pleasant, 1:00
Westerly High
Girls track: Class meet, at Mt. Pleasant, 1:00
Boys track: Class meet, at Mt. Pleasant, 1:00
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Cumberland, Division I preliminary round, away, 6:00
Baseball: vs. Smithfield, Division I preliminary round, away, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Pilgrim, D-II quarterfinals, home, 7:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Middletown, home, Division II quarterfinal, 6:00
Boys tennis: vs. Westerly, away, Division III quarterfinals, away, 3:45
Boys volleyball: vs. South Kingstown, away, Division I quarterfinal, 5:00.
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Narragansett, away, D-II preliminary round, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Chariho, Division III quarterfinals, home, 3:45
