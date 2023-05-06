SUNDAY
Chariho High
Girls track: Southern Division championships, at West Warwick, noon
Boys track: Southern Division championships, at West Warwick, noon
Westerly High
Girls track: vs. Southern Division championships, at West Warwick, noon
Boys track: vs. Southern Division championships, at West Warwick, noon
Stonington High
Crew: vs. Guilford, away, 9:00
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:00
Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 5:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Fitch, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, away, 5:15
Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 6:30
Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, away, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. West Warwick, away, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, 5:15
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45
Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45
Golf: at Wildcat Invitational, Norwich Golf Course, 12:30
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Killingly, home, 7:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold-Norwich Tech, home, 4:00
