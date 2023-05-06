SUNDAY

Chariho High

Girls track: Southern Division championships, at West Warwick, noon

Boys track: Southern Division championships, at West Warwick, noon

Westerly High

Girls track: vs. Southern Division championships, at West Warwick, noon

Boys track: vs. Southern Division championships, at West Warwick, noon

Stonington High

Crew: vs. Guilford, away, 9:00

MONDAY

Chariho High

Softball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:00

Boys volleyball: vs. East Greenwich, home, 5:30

Westerly High

Softball: vs. Fitch, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Ponaganset, away, 5:15

Boys lacrosse: vs. Mt. Hope, home, 6:30

Girls lacrosse: vs. Rogers, away, 5:00

Boys volleyball: vs. West Warwick, away, 6:30

Boys tennis: vs. Ponaganset, away, 5:15

Stonington High

Softball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00

Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, home, 3:45

Boys tennis: vs. Fitch, away, 3:45

Golf: at Wildcat Invitational, Norwich Golf Course, 12:30

Wheeler High

Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00

Baseball: vs. Killingly, home, 7:00

Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold-Norwich Tech, home, 4:00

