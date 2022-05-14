SUNDAY
Stonington High
Crew: vs. Avon, Old Lyme, home, 8:00
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Coventry, away, 4 p.m.
Baseball: vs. West Warwick, home, 5:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Smithfield, away, 5:30
Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, Westerly, at Westerly 4:30
Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, Westerly, at Westerly 4:30
Boys volleyball: vs. South Kingstown, away, 5:30
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Narragansett, home, 7:15
Baseball: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 5:00
Boys track: vs. Chariho, Prout, home, 4:30
Girls track: vs. Chariho, Prout, home, 4:30
Boys volleyball: vs. West Warwick, away, 6:00
Golf: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, South Kingstown, at Laurel Lance Country Club, 3:15
Stonington High
Boys tennis: vs. Montville, away, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. Killingly, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Killingly, away, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Plainfield, away, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Montville, home, 4:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard, home, 4:30
