SUNDAY
No events scheduled.
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Coventry, home, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Providence Country Day, 4:00
Westerly High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Cranston West, away, 4:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Providence Country Day/St. Ray’s, away, 4:00
Boys tennis: vs. Tolman/Shea, away, 6:00
Stonington High
Golf: at Division III tournament, at Stanley Country Club, New Britain, 8:00
Wheeler High
Golf: at Division III tournament, at Stanley Country Club, New Britain, 8:00
