SUNDAY
Chariho High
Gymnastics: Burrillville, Cranston West, Cumberland, at Big Dream Gymnastics, Cranston, 3:00
MONDAY
Chariho High
Boys basketball: vs. Rogers, home, 7:00
Westerly High
Boys basketball: vs. East Providence, away, 6:30
Stonington High
Gymnastics: vs. East Lyme, Old Lyme, home, 6:30
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: vs. Grasso Tech, home, 5:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.