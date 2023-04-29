SUNDAY
No events scheduled
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. St. Raphael Academy, away, 5:00
Baseball: vs. Stonington, away, 6:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout, home, 5:30
Girls track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Westerly, 5:00
Boys track: vs. Narragansett, Prout, at Westerly, 5:00
Boys volleyball: vs. Classical, away, 6:00
Boys tennis: vs. Cranston East, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 3:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Woonsocket, home, 5:30
Baseball: vs. Tiverton, home, 6:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Johnston, away, 5:00
Girls track: vs. Chariho, Narragansett, Prout, home, 5:00
Boys track: vs. Chariho, Narragansett, Prout, home, 5:00
Boys tennis: vs. Providence Country Day, away, 4:30
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Tourtellotte, home, 4:00
Baseball: vs. Chariho, home, 6:00
Girls tennis: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:45
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. New London, away, 4:00
Golf: vs. Putnam, Norwich Tech, at Vineyard Valley Golf Club, away, 3:00
