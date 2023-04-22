SUNDAY
No events scheduled
MONDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Bay View, home, 4:45
Boys lacrosse: vs. Cranston West, home, 5:30
Boys tennis: vs. Coventry, away, 3:30
Golf: vs. North Kingstown, Westerly, at Richmond Country Club, 3:00
Westerly High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Narragansett, home, 6:30
Girls track: vs. South Kingstown at West Warwick, 4:45
Boys track: vs. South Kingstown at West Warwick, 4:45
Boys tennis: vs. East Providence, home, 4:00
Golf: vs. Chariho, North Kingstown, at Richmond Country Club, 3:00
Stonington High
Baseball: vs. Montville, away, 4:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. St. Bernard-Wheeler, home, 5:00
Girls tennis: vs. Waterford, home, 3:00
Boys golf: vs. Plainfield, at Elmridge Golf Course, 3:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Putnam, away, 4:00
