SATURDAY
Chariho High
Boys cross country: vs. Narragansett, Toll Gate, home, 10:00
Girls cross country: vs. Narragansett, Toll Gate, home, 10:00
Westerly High
Girls tennis: vs. Narragansett, away, 10:00.
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Waterford, away, 11:00.
Girls soccer: vs. Waterford, home, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. East Lyme, away, 3:00.
Boys cross country: vs. Norwich Free Academy, at Mohegan Park, 10:00 (postponed)
Girls cross country: vs. Norwich Free Academy, at Mohegan Park, 10:00 (postponed)
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Plainfield, home, 11:00.
