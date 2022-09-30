SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Cranston West, away, 4:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Fitch, away, 2:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. New London, home, 11:00
Girls volleyball: vs. Killingly, away, 1:30
SUNDAY
No events scheduled
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 7:46 pm
Sponsored by Antonino Auto Group: For the 2022-2023 school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting high school Athletes of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending September 10th are as follows:
