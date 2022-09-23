SATURDAY
Chariho High
Football: vs. Coventry, home, 3:00
Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00
Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00
Westerly High
Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00
Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Waterford, home, 6:00
Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00
Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00
Field hockey: vs. Avon, away, 11:00
Wheeler High
Girls soccer: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 11:00
SUNDAY
No games scheduled
