SATURDAY

Chariho High

Football: vs. Coventry, home, 3:00

Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00

Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00

Westerly High

Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00

Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00

Stonington High

Girls soccer: vs. Waterford, home, 6:00

Girls cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00

Boys cross country: at Ocean State Invite, Goddard Park, Warwick, 9:00

Field hockey: vs. Avon, away, 11:00

Wheeler High

Girls soccer: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 11:00

SUNDAY

No games scheduled

