SATURDAY
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Stonington, home, 7:00
Boys track: vs. Class C meet, at Narragansett, 11:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Old Saybrook, home, 9:00
Baseball: vs. Westerly, away 7:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Lewis Mills, away, noon
SUNDAY
Chariho High
Softball: vs. Westerly, away, 6:00
Baseball: vs. Mount St. Charles, home, noon
Girls track: Class B meet, at Portsmouth, 11:00
Boys track: Class B meet, at Portsmouth, 11:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Chariho, home, 6:00
Girls track: vs. Class B meet, at Portsmouth, 10:00
Wheeler High
Baseball: vs. Ledyard, home, 10:00
