SATURDAY
Chariho High
Boys lacrosse: vs. Cumberland, home, 10:00
Boys track: at Class B championships, at West Warwick, 10:00
Girls track: at Class B championships, at West Warwick, 10:00
Westerly High
Baseball: vs. Stonington, away, 7:00
Boys track: at Class B championships, at West Warwick, 10:00
Girls track: at Class B championships, at West Warwick, 10:00
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Wheeler, home, 11:30
Baseball: vs. Westerly, home, 7:00
Boys lacrosse: vs. Fitch, away, 9:00
Boys tennis: vs. Old Lyme, home, 4:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Stonington, away, 11:30
Baseball: vs. Norwich Tech, away, 4:00
SUNDAY
Stonington High
Softball: vs. Waterford, home, 5:00
