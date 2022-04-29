SATURDAY
Chariho High
Baseball: vs. Rogers, home, noon
Boys lacrosse: vs. Prout/EWG, home, 6:00
Boys track: at Classical Classic, Conley Stadium, Providence, 11:00
Girls track: at Classical Classic, Conley Stadium, Providence, 11:00
Westerly High
Softball: vs. Cranston West, away, 7:00
Boys track: at Classical Classic, Conley Stadium, Providence, 11:00
Girls track: at Classical Classic, Conley Stadium, Providence, 11:00
Stonington High
Girls lacrosse: vs. Ledyard, home, 12:30
Boys lacrosse: vs. Fitch, home, 6:30
Boys tennis: vs. NFA, away, 10:00
Girls tennis: vs. Ledyard, away, 11:00
Crew: vs. Guilford, home, 9:00
Wheeler High
Softball: vs. Ledyard, home, 11:00
Girls lacrosse: vs. Griswold, home, 11:00
SUNDAY
No events scheduled
