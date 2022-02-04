SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls basketball: vs. Tiverton, away, 11:30
Girls indoor track: at Class meet, PCTA, 12:30
Boys indoor track: at Class meet, PCTA, 12:30
Wrestling: at Smithfield Invitational, 9:00
Gymnastics: at Dream Big Gymnatics, Cranston, 6:00
Westerly High
Girls basketball: vs. Central,Boys basketball: vs.
Girls indoor track: at Class meet, PCTA, 12:30
Boys indoor track: at Class meet, PCTA, 3:30
Stonington High
Girls basketball: vs. Morgan, home, 4:30
Boys basketball: vs. Killingly, away, 7:00
Wheeler High
Girls basketball: vs. Lyman Memorial, home, 4:00
SUNDAY
Chariho High
Boys basketball: vs. Burrillville, away, 7:30
Stonington High
Girls indoor track: ECC Division II championship, at Coast Guard Academy, 4:00
Boys indoor track: ECC Division II championship, at Coast Guard Academy, 4:00
