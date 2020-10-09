SATURDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. East Greenwich, home, 6:00
Field hockey: Cranston East, home, noon
Boys cross country: vs. Prout, at South Kingstown, 10:00
Girls cross country: vs. Prout, at South Kingstown, 10:00
Girls tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, noon
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, away, noon
Girls soccer: vs. East Greenwich, away, 10:00
Boys cross country: Rogers, Toll Gate, home, 10:45
Girls cross country: Rogers, Toll Gate, home, 10:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: Fitch, away, 10:00
Girls soccer: Fitch, home, 11:00
Field hockey: Waterford, away, 11:00
Boys cross country: vs. Fitch, at Haley Farm State Park, 10:00
Girls cross country: vs. Fitch, at Haley Farm State Park, 10:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. New London, away, 11:00.
Girls soccer: vs. Plainfield, home, 11:30
Girls volleyball: vs. Waterford, home, 11:30
SUNDAY
No games schedules
